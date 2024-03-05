Is everyone pumped?

Now, sure, NC State is probably going to be riding a four-game losing streak into the ACC tournament and has posted its three worst defensive performances of the season in the last two weeks, but when I look at the schedule, I don’t see a single team on there that we can’t beat. Now who’s with me!

Kevin Keatts on mentality heading into Pitt & ACC Tournament next week: "I'm pumped. ... I look at our schedule and I don't see anybody we can't beat. We will lock in for the ACC Tournament." — Pack Pride (@PackPride) March 5, 2024

Took the words straight out of my mouth, coach. Kevin Keatts always has his guys locked in for the ACC tournament, which is why we always never make it to the semifinals. We’ve been saving up our collective energy these past seven years for this one moment, this perfect time to do something at least mildly enjoyable in March. Because look at the schedule. It’s unfolding beautifully. I just checked my watch, and it’s thrive o’clock.

When you set aside recent history, the lackluster coaching, mediocre roster, and the other teams trying to win, there’s really nothing that can get in our way. If you can’t get excited about that, I don’t know what to tell you.