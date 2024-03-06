Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James named first-team All-ACC

The ACC announced its women’s basketball award winners yesterday, and NC State landed both Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers on the first team (which consists of 10 players). Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley won Player of the Year for the third season in a row.
All-ACC First Team
Elizabeth Kitley, Gr., C, Virginia Tech – 1,603
Dyaisha Fair, Gr., G, Syracuse – 1,463
Hannah Hidalgo, Fr., G, Notre Dame – 1,461
Georgia Amoore, Sr., G, Virginia Tech – 1,402
Ta’Niya Latson, So., G, Florida State – 1,274
Deja Kelly, Sr., G, North Carolina – 921
Aziaha James, Jr., G, NC State – 871
Saniya Rivers, Jr., G, NC State – 815
Makayla Timpson, Jr., F, Florida State – 766
Liatu King, Sr., F, Pitt – 765
Not surprisingly, Rivers also made the All-Defensive Team, while James finished second in the voting for most improved player. Zoe Brooks made the All-Freshman team and also finished second in the Sixth Player of the Year vote. Well-deserved all around.
