Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James named first-team All-ACC

The ACC announced its women’s basketball award winners yesterday, and NC State landed both Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers on the first team (which consists of 10 players). Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley won Player of the Year for the third season in a row.

All-ACC First Team

Elizabeth Kitley, Gr., C, Virginia Tech – 1,603

Dyaisha Fair, Gr., G, Syracuse – 1,463

Hannah Hidalgo, Fr., G, Notre Dame – 1,461

Georgia Amoore, Sr., G, Virginia Tech – 1,402

Ta’Niya Latson, So., G, Florida State – 1,274

Deja Kelly, Sr., G, North Carolina – 921

Aziaha James, Jr., G, NC State – 871

Saniya Rivers, Jr., G, NC State – 815

Makayla Timpson, Jr., F, Florida State – 766

Liatu King, Sr., F, Pitt – 765

Not surprisingly, Rivers also made the All-Defensive Team, while James finished second in the voting for most improved player. Zoe Brooks made the All-Freshman team and also finished second in the Sixth Player of the Year vote. Well-deserved all around.