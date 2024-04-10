NC State women finish at No. 4, men at No. 10 in AP Poll

NC State’s basketball teams both finished in the top 10 of the final AP Poll—it’s the first time in history that’s happened. The women’s team was rewarded with a No. 4 final ranking, marking the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Wolfpack has finished in the top 10 (and the third time in the top five).

The men finished at No. 10, which is that program’s first top-10 finish since 1975.

The last time both programs made the final AP Poll in the same season was 1989, and as you’ve probably figured, the long drought is due to the men’s team’s struggles. Between 1989 and this year, the only other time the Pack men finished a season ranked was 2004. Over that same span, the women’s team finished a season in the rankings 16 times.

So here’s hoping that we’re seeing the start of a new trend.