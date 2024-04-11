Kam Woods enters the portal

Kam Woods’ career at NC State ultimately amounted to a cameo, as he didn’t become eligible to play—thanks to a court ruling on multi-time transfers—until December, and never managed to carve out a spot in the rotation.

His most impactful performance in a State uniform came against Tennessee, which also happened to be his season debut, when he scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in 18 minutes. He clocked double-digit minutes just three more times after that, and did not play in the Pack’s final eight games. It’s not surprising that he would seek more playing time elsewhere.

So he’ll be on to his fourth college, probably back on the mid-major level, where he’s shown he can be a solid contributor. While he wasn’t able to contribute much in Raleigh, at least he got a hell of a ride out of his time here.