NC State vs. Purdue: Betting odds, moneyline, and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

During its March run, NC State has won four games against teams in the top 15 of the Pomeroy Ratings and will have to add another to the list if it’s going to advance to the title game. Purdue is No. 3.

So NC State is the underdog again, of course, and in the same territory it lived in throughout the second weekend. The Wolfpack is an early nine-point dog at DraftKings, and you can get the State moneyline at +340.

(You can also see the odds for potential title game matchups, too; State +15.5 vs. UConn, +4.5 vs. Bama.)

State was around a seven-point underdog to both Marquette and Duke, so hey, no sweat! Also I’m not completely convinced that Purdue is better than Duke, though the Boilermakers have the Andre the Giant of college basketball, giving them a dynamic nobody else can match—or simulate, really.

Zach Edey is coming off a 40-point game in the Elite Eight and is the most difficult matchup in hoops, but even with him in the fold, Purdue has had high-profile exits to double-digit seeds each of the last two years. I say we make it three in a row.