Consistency can take you a long way

NC State has been a little all over the place this season, or rather, had been all over the place prior to the ACC tournament. A team that spent about three months telling everyone with its play that it didn’t have a higher ceiling than “decent NIT team” suddenly found one, and has maintained an impressively high level of play for weeks.

This group has essentially been playing like a top-15 team since the beginning of the ACC tournament, a genuinely remarkable improvement given, you know, everything before that. March really can mark a new season sometimes.

State hasn’t put this run together by hitting some crazy extreme and just getting lucky, it’s done it by maintaining an impressive level of consistency.

For example, State’s offense has only cracked 1.2 points per possession once during this run (against Louisville), but has averaged between 1.1 and 1.2 PPP six times. NC State is shooting 34.8% from three during the streak, which is right at its season average, and it hasn’t suddenly started bombing away from beyond the arc, either; there’s nothing fluky about what’s been going on here.

The biggest difference is inside the arc, thanks to DJ Burns’ resurgence: NC State is shooting 53.8% on twos over the last nine games, this after shooting 47.4% during league play. State actually has relied on twos a little more heavily in turn, so it’s trading a some potential explosiveness for a more consistent foundation.

And the Louisville game aside, State’s defense has been similarly elevated and consistent. It helps that opponents have struggled from three, but State’s interior defense has been legitimately better, as has its defensive rebounding. The Pack hasn’t allowed more than 1.05 PPP in the last eight games, with five of those opponents averaging between 0.93 and 1.00 PPP. It’s not elite-level defense, but very good, and repeatedly so.

Very-good-and-steady can get you pretty far this time of year, as this group keeps proving.