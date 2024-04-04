Talkin’ Purdue with Hammer and Rails

To help us get prepared for the monstrously large game against the team with the monstrously large human, I exchanged some questions with Ryan and Andrew of SB Nation’s Purdue blog, Hammer and Rails. Their answers to my questions are below, and you can find my answers to their questions about NC State over at their place.

1) Purdue’s high-profile NCAA exits recently have been rather wild from an outsider’s perspective, and I’m curious how difficult it was going through all of that. There are similarities between these fanbases, I think, in that there’s been plenty of pain on the road to this eventual triumph.

Ryan: I moreso submit to Andrew on this question just because he has been a Purdue fan much longer. That being said, I went to Purdue in 2016 so I’ve seen the ups and downs of nearly the past decade. The recent exits have been gut-wrenching because you know these teams are capable of more. I was in attendance in the first round game against FDU last year and I was just stunned. I wasn’t mad, I wasn’t sad, just utterly dazed. I’ve yet to watch a replay of the game and probably never will, but I’m hoping that Purdue can follow in the footsteps of Virginia back in 2019 (a tournament I still submit that Purdue should have won).

Andrew: It was incredibly difficult. It’s especially difficult growing up in Indiana as the program that didn’t win the national titles. Purdue won the Big Ten but could never break through on a national level. To lose to double digit seeds multiple years and then of course the loss to #16 FDU as a #1 seed was tough to sit in.

2) In Purdue’s losses this season, was there any one thing that those teams did in common to slow the Boilermakers down?

Ryan: it may seem odd but in the losses this season (small sample size of 4), Purdue has slowed itself down. The three ways to beat Purdue are them missing free throws, them turning the ball over often, or the other team hitting an ungodly amount of 3’s. Matt Painter will be the first to point out that Purdue is something like 29-0 when they turn it over 13 or less times. I think Purdue struggles the most with the long guards that get up in your grill. They make it that much harder to get the ball in low to Zach Edey and Purdue can lose its head at times.

Andrew: I co-sign Ryan’s ways of beating Purdue. There are times when they just don’t run the offense that they know they can run. They get complacent with giving the ball to Zach Edey and don’t do their part to continue to move to make space for him. If they become one dimensional it can become a problem.

3) When Zach Edey does go through some rough stretches, what’s generally the culprit? Is there a way to defend him well short of cloning him and throwing said clone out there?

Ryan: Honestly, when it comes to Purdue, your goal should not be to slow down Zach Edey because he is going to get his touches and score and rebound. Your best bet is to absolutely blitz everyone else on the team so that Zach’s 40 and 15 is the only bright spot. The only other thing that has had moderate success is to get Zach in foul trouble in the first half. If Zach gets a second foul in the first half, his minutes dwindle but the problem is that Zach knows how valuable he is and nearly refuses to foul.

Andrew: Zach Edey really hasn’t had many rough stretches so far this season. He’s gotten into foul trouble a couple times and he missed one game last year because he was sick. The guy is incredibly consistent. I don’t really think there’s a player in college basketball who can defend him. It’s such an amazing weapon to have on our side.

4) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the guards on this team?

Ryan: This is a loaded question because Purdue’s 3 starting guards are all different. Braden Smith is a do-everything true point guard that can get you 15-7-7. He’s scrappy, defends well, and the offense truly runs through him to Zach.. Unfortunately, Braden can get a little cute with the ball and he’s a little bit smaller than some guards.

Lance Jones is a spark plug guy that can get the team running and brings a swagger that Purdue did not have last year. He’s Purdue’s best on-ball defender and he can get going behind the arch as well. Where Lance faults is his decision making. He wants to bring the house down at times and will take a long three early in the shot clock. If you haven’t seen the Lance Dance, be sure to look it up.

Fletcher Loyer is the most polarizing player of the 3 between offense and defense. Fletcher is a sharpshooter from deep but has really improved his midrange and runner game on offense. On defense, he can really struggle keeping up with ball handlers especially around screens. This can cause him to get a whistle or two trying to fight back and catch up.

Andrew: Purdue’s guards really are so different as Ryan says. Lance Jones is the most frenetic of the three which can be a strength and a weakness. He wants the ball and he wants to shoot. He doesn’t lack for confidence which is something I think Purdue’s guards got knocked on for last year. Braden Smith is just a maestro when it comes to running this offense. He’s in control and is a great passer. He knows where everyone needs to be. A weakness really is his height. He’s listed at 6 feet but I don’t think anyone believes that. Bigger, longer guards can give him trouble on both ends. Fletcher Loyer has been inconsistent at times this year and that can drive Boilermaker fans crazy. He’s the best pure shooter on the team but the numbers don’t always back that up. He’s gotten much better lately with getting to the hoop and finding his shot elsewhere on the court.

5) How does Purdue like to play defensively? I noticed that they don’t force a lot of turnovers (not that they’ve needed to).

Ryan: Purdue doesn’t really try to force you into turning the ball over because they want to just stay in front of you for all 30 seconds of the shot clock. Purdue makes it a point not to foul and does their darndest not to give the opponent extra free throws or possessions. What they will try to do is force you inside on a drive and make you score over a 7’4 monster in the lane.

Andrew: Painter has changed his philosophy on defense so much during his tenure at Purdue. Back in 2005 when he first took over Purdue was the in your jersey type of defense. Now, as the rules have changed Matt Painter has adapted. They are a strict man to man defense of course as Purdue always is (though instances of a zone like scheme have appeared this year). They do their best not to foul and try to force teams into mid-range jumpers.

6) How do you think this one plays out, in the end?

Ryan: I personally think Purdue could take this one by 10-15, given that they treat NC State like they belong, which they absolutely do. Luckily for Purdue, they have treated this entire season as a mission to get to and win a national championship and nobody seems to be outside their scope. I think that DJ Burns could have some real issues with Zach Edey on both ends and the soon-to-be 2-time Wooden Award winner will keep the train chugging along.

Andrew: It’s the Final Four so it’s uncharted territory for us. I think Purdue has the best player in Zach Edey, it’s just a matter of how Purdue’s shooters do. Despite shooting the ball very poorly against Tennessee, Purdue found a way to win. Not sure they can get away with that twice unless NC State joins them in the shooting cellar. If Purdue’s hits their season average of around 40% from three I’m not sure NC State can do anything to stop them.