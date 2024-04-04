NC State vs. Purdue: Matchups to watch

Purdue enters the final four with the second-ranked offense in the country, one that can present myriad problems to opposing defenses, all thanks to Zach Edey in the middle. As great offenses do, they force you to make a lot of difficult decisions.

Edey and DJ Burns is of course the headlining potential matchup in this game, and for once Edey is up against a big man whom he doesn’t outweigh. The All-American can certainly play above Burns, but if Burns can use that density of his to prevent Edey from catching the ball deep in the post, that could ease the burden on NC State defensively.

How exactly Kevin Keatts wants to approach things at the defensive end probably will evolve along with the game, depending on how the wrestling match in the paint is going and how well State is containing dribble penetration. Braden Smith can be tough off of ball screens and I suspect drop coverage against pick-and-roll action will prove a bad idea. Smith is also among the three Purdue players who have attempted over 100 threes and made well over 40% of them.

And on that note, there’s always the question of how those dome sight lines will affect the shooters. Neither of these teams has relied heavily on threes to win games, and that trend may well continue. If either team is going to shoot from outside more often than usual, I’d think that’ll be NC State, what with Big McLargeHuge protecting the rim.

Being the underdog in this one—still a nine-point underdog at DraftKings—State might need the extra three-point boost anyway. So let’s hope everybody proves comfortable shooting in that stadium environment.

Purdue’s gotta guard us too, pal, and even with Edey in there to protect the rim, the Boilermakers face plenty of challenges of their own. I would not be surprised to see an approach similar to what NC State saw from Creighton in the tournament last season, with the defense sagging off the PNR and enticing those mid-range looks from DJ Horne. Horne’s ability to knock down a few of those shots and give Purdue some pause could be crucial.

But plenty will still run directly through DJ Burns, and his elevated play is what makes this Wolfpack team different—I’ll take my chances with the ball in his hands in a one-on-one matchup, regardless of defender. State should continue to generate good looks off of his passing.

I can’t wait to see how all of this plays out.