NC State vs. Purdue: How to watch Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The big day is here, and I’m not sure what I’m going to do with all of this nervous energy in the hours remaining before tip time. lt’s going to be beyond surreal watching the team jog onto that floor tonight—hell, it’s been surreal just seeing the videos from practice—but we’re here, we made it, it is real, and spectacular.

I think everything that can be said about the matchup with Purdue has been said, and today’s for soaking in the entire experience. NC State is a big underdog again, still a nine-point dog at DraftKings, but this is kind of comforting at this point. State spent all of last weekend in the same territory, so why not keep that going. The Pack has shown repeatedly that it can overcome tough matchups, and I see no reason why that can’t continue.

Beat the tall man. Go Pack. It’s Final Four day.

NC State vs. Purdue

Tip time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV: TBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill Tracy Wolfson)

Online streaming: March Madness Live

Line: Purdue -9