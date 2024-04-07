It had been difficult not to be cynical about NC State basketball; difficult to look at the Kevin Keatts era, and the lack of success in March, and not feel the existential weight of non-accomplishment.

Nothing is given, and if you spend enough time following men’s basketball, you begin to wonder about the point—what payoff might ever be coming, and what the extent of it might be. Why even there’s a point in bothering.

I’d checked out in February; it’s a defense mechanism that kicks in after enough time watching this team over the decades. This team clearly was not worth the investment; basketball season has been one of such dread for so long that I’d forgotten what spontaneity even felt like within this context. And this NC State team had so plainly explained itself in mediocre terms that I’d given up. I quit.

You’d never have convinced me that this team, of all the teams, was prepared to make a run in the postseason. The air had left the balloon weeks before the ACC tournament, the team had played like crap with whatever life there was left for an at-large bid, and as the losses mounted down the stretch, an expedited end to the season felt preferable.

You just never know. What NC State has done over the last month, winning nine consecutive elimination games after being left for dead, is something that I will never forget. This wasn’t 1983—this was better.

I don’t have the proper words for it. For a team that finished 10th in the league to somehow find another level, then carry that forward nearly a month, I mean, even my most optimistic dreams couldn’t imagine this.

Thirty years from now, I’ll be Grandpa Simpson gathering the children around to talk about DJ Burns and the 2024 Wolfpack.

DJ Burns was nine feet tall and fifteen feet around. Had arms that went forever. And he wore an onion on his belt, which was the style at the time.

We might well end up attaching more meaning to the last month than is warranted, but there is something to be said for getting a large monkey off your back. The dread is gone. That’s the lasting legacy of this run, I think. There’s not that immediate default to worry anymore. We exorcised all of the demons this year; beat UNC for the ACC title, knocked off Duke to reach the Final Four.

That’s what I will take from this, and it’s a turning point to be sure. We’ve all been here, all the time, but we’ve also felt the weight of history in every single big game. There has been a palpable sense of that pressure in PNC Arena during any game played with stakes. It wasn’t healthy, and it didn’t help the team, but there was no getting past it.

And we’re free now. That’s the gift this team gave us. That despair, that distinctive brand of existential concern—it’s no more. We’re free. There aren’t any curses. There’s nothing to be worried about, actually, in this golden era of NC State athletics.

Now we can properly see it. It took the basketball team to get us there, but that was always going to be the case. These demons needed exorcising for the vast majority of us to feel at peace, and we finally got there.

NC State has been winning national championships as a matter of routine. Wrestling and swimming have been dominant, the baseball team is three years removed from Omaha, the football team is a model of excellence, and cross country is a three-time national champion. But there’d been this hole, one last lingering representative feeling of discouragement and bad luck.

We’ve wiped that slate clean, and with emphasis. We don’t have anything to complain about. It’s nice. We’ve been in a new era for quite some time, but the men’s basketball team is only just joining it. That’s overdue, but then, they would be late, wouldn’t they?