3-star QB Ty Evans flips commitment from Colorado to NC State

NC State landed a verbal on Monday night from consensus three-star pro-style quarterback Ty Evans. Evans had been committed to Colorado since January, but began to explore his options after CU head coach Mike MacIntyre was fired.

It has been a long road but I’m proud to be a part of #Pack19 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/J4rRJEOldo — Ty Evans™ (@EvansTy18) December 11, 2018

Evans was part of a big group of official visitors in Raleigh this past weekend. He is a class of 2019 prospect who is set to graduate from high school this semester and enroll in January. The college football early signing period begins later this month.

Evans, who is a Colorado native, is considered a top-five prospect in the state. Before he was committed to the Buffs, he had been committed to Arkansas, before they made a coaching change. Not surprisingly, he values stability after all that. From the Colorado Springs Gazette:

“It really just came down the that stability at NC state,” Ty Evans said. “Coach Doeren has a long contract and he’s building a lake house out there which is a great sign that he’s not going anywhere. He wants to win championships there and I think that’s someone I can play under.”

Evans also holds offers from Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

It sounds like we can thank former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema for an assist on this one: per the Gazette, Bielema told Evans that NC State and Doeren would offer the best opportunity to get to the pros. High praise; thanks, Bret!

Evans’ commitment gives NC State two quarterbacks in its 2019 class. The other is former FSU quarterback Bailey Hockman, who transferred from that school before the season started and will be eligible to play for the Wolfpack next year.