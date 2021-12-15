College football’s early signing day is underway

It’s the early signing period in college football, everybody! [insert tepid round of applause here]

College football recruits can sign in February like always, but most of them have opted to sign in December since they’ve been given the opportunity. That’s the case for the members of NC State’s small 2022 class as well—in fact, just about every current verbal commitment has already submitted their scholarship papers.

Running back Michael Allen, who is the highest-rated player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, was the first guy to sign this morning. Quarterback MJ Morris is official as well.

Pack Signees Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Michael Allen RB 5-11 186 Greenville, N.C. J.H. Rose HS Nick Campbell DE 6-3 270 Minneola, Fla. Lake Minneola HS Brandon Cleveland DE 6-3 265 Tampa, Fla. Carrollwood Day School DJ Jackson DT 6-2 275 Sumter, S.C. Sumter HS MJ Morris QB 6-1 192 Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton HS Daejuan Thompson LB 6-3 200 Whiteville, N.C. Whiteville HS Terrell Timmons, Jr. WR 6-2 180 Greensboro, N.C. Northern Guilford HS Rylan Vann OL 6-1 270 Cary, N.C. Cary HS Jackson Vick DB 6-0 175 Bailey, N.C. Southern Nash HS Torren Wright LB 6-3 215 Kannapolis, N.C. A.L. Brown HS

On Twitter, NC State has done a good job spotlighting each player with some quick video Q&As. Here’s Rylan Vann, for instance:

You can scroll through the Pack Football twitter feed if you want to watch all of them.

NC State’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 53rd nationally—the lower-than-usual ranking is the result of the class’s small size. In terms of average recruit rating, this class is actually a tad better than the ‘21 class.