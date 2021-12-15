College football’s early signing day is underway

It’s the early signing period in college football, everybody! [insert tepid round of applause here]
College football recruits can sign in February like always, but most of them have opted to sign in December since they’ve been given the opportunity. That’s the case for the members of NC State’s small 2022 class as well—in fact, just about every current verbal commitment has already submitted their scholarship papers.
Running back Michael Allen, who is the highest-rated player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, was the first guy to sign this morning. Quarterback MJ Morris is official as well.
Pack Signees
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School
|Michael Allen
|RB
|5-11
|186
|Greenville, N.C.
|J.H. Rose HS
|Nick Campbell
|DE
|6-3
|270
|Minneola, Fla.
|Lake Minneola HS
|Brandon Cleveland
|DE
|6-3
|265
|Tampa, Fla.
|Carrollwood Day School
|DJ Jackson
|DT
|6-2
|275
|Sumter, S.C.
|Sumter HS
|MJ Morris
|QB
|6-1
|192
|Carrollton, Ga.
|Carrollton HS
|Daejuan Thompson
|LB
|6-3
|200
|Whiteville, N.C.
|Whiteville HS
|Terrell Timmons, Jr.
|WR
|6-2
|180
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Northern Guilford HS
|Rylan Vann
|OL
|6-1
|270
|Cary, N.C.
|Cary HS
|Jackson Vick
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Bailey, N.C.
|Southern Nash HS
|Torren Wright
|LB
|6-3
|215
|Kannapolis, N.C.
|A.L. Brown HS
On Twitter, NC State has done a good job spotlighting each player with some quick video Q&As. Here’s Rylan Vann, for instance:
#Pack22
You can scroll through the Pack Football twitter feed if you want to watch all of them.
NC State’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 53rd nationally—the lower-than-usual ranking is the result of the class’s small size. In terms of average recruit rating, this class is actually a tad better than the ‘21 class.
