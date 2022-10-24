Wolfpack picks up verbal from 2024 linebacker Cannon Lewis

NC State’s 2024 recruiting class is officially off and running with the commitment of linebacker Cannon Lewis on Monday night. Lewis camped at State over the summer, and thanks to his performance there, received a scholarship offer—his first from a power-conference school.

Tony Gibson went back to his old stomping grounds for Lewis, who is from West Virginia. As far as I can tell, Lewis still only holds the one power-five offer, but this would hardly be the first time that NC State’s staff got in early on a prospect before his stock took off. I won’t be surprised if that’s the case here.

Lewis holds three other offers, according to the recruiting sites: Marshall, Toledo, and Eastern Kentucky. He does not yet have a rating in the 247Sports Composite, though Rivals lists him as a three-star.

Sometimes you have to trust the process. I mean, a dude named Cannon simply has no choice but to become a great linebacker.