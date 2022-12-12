JUCO defensive lineman Jykeveous Hibbler commits to NC State

NC State hosted a number of official visitors over the weekend, including junior college defensive lineman Jykeveous Hibbler, who committed to the Wolfpack on Sunday. Hibbler has three years of eligibility remaining. (Uh, I think.)

Hibbler, who is listed at 6’2 and 255 by 247Sports, had 16.5 tackles for loss, including nine sacks, this past season at Northwest Mississippi C.C. That performance helped him get onto the radar of FBS programs, and he holds offers from App State and Coastal Carolina, among others. It appears NC State is his only power-conference offer, so it’s not surprising that he ended up picking State.

The all-name-teamer can make his commitment official when the early signing period opens on Dec. 21. Most recruits sign early these days, whether they’re planning to enroll early or not.

With luck, all 16 current commitments will sign next week without any shenanigans. How likely is that, though? No idea!