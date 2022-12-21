NC State adds three new commitments to 2023 class

It’s been an unusually chaotic lead-up to signing day, at least as far as NC State is concerned. After a busy weekend, the Wolfpack added two more commitments on Tuesday, then picked up an early signing day addition Wednesday.

First the Wolfpack picked up Old Dominion graduate transfer defensive back Robert Kennedy, who’ll be expected to step into the rotation immediately. Kennedy had 52 tackles and six PBUs in 2022, and also returned a fumble for a touchdown. I’m glad I looked up that TD, because just seeing it listed on paper does not do the play justice. Kennedy has one year of eligibility left.

Later Tuesday, NC State flipped Cincinnati defensive commit Rohan Davy, who is a consensus three-star prospect from Washington D.C. He’d been committed to the Bearcats since April, but visited State this past weekend.

Early Wednesday, the Pack added offensive tackle Rico Jackson, a three-star prospect from Florida who was at one time committed to Illinois. State had a spot open up after Charlie Symonds decommitted last week.