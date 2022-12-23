NC State adds Cincinnati defensive end Noah Potter to its transfer class

One thing I’m still struggling to get used to is guys hitting the transfer portal but still playing in the bowl game for the school they’re leaving. Noah Potter, for instance, announced his intention to transfer from Cincinnati, then visited NC State, then played for Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl a week later. College football is wild, man.

Granted, if you can play in the Fenway Bowl, then you simply have to play in the Fenway Bowl.

Sorry, what was this post about? Oh right. Potter announced his commitment to NC State on Thursday, giving the Wolfpack another solid piece for its rebuilding defense in 2023. Potter is a former four-star prospect who began his career at Ohio State, but moved on to Cincinnati after struggling to find playing time with the Buckeyes.

This past season, Potter had 17 tackles, three of those for a loss, including 1.5 sacks. It’s not exactly clear how many years of eligibility he has left, because as Cory points out here, he’s redshirted, had the free Covid season, and also missed 2021 with an injury. So he should have at least two years.

The dude hasn’t put it all together at the college level, but the talent is obvious enough—also his high school numbers were nuts:

One of the nation’s most disruptive players, led the Cleveland area with 25 tackles for loss as a senior and racked up 62 quarterback hurries over the last two campaigns for one of Ohio’s premier high school programs.

My man just living in the backfield like they turned off the offside penalty in the settings pregame. Impressive.