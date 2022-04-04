NC State adds commitments from 4-star TE Javonte Vereen, walk-on WR Ashton Locklear

NC State had a good weekend on the recruiting trail, beginning with the commitment of in-state tight end Javonte Vereen on Friday. Vereen, who is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2023 class, chose NC State over Maryland and Louisville.

He’s ranked in the top 350 nationally, and is one of the 10 best players in North Carolina. In his junior season, he caught 39 passes for 1,050 yards and 15 touchdowns. That’s a pretty good touchdown-to-catch ratio! Dude seems like a pretty talented guy, maybe we should look into seeing if he wants to play on the NC State football t—oh, right, right.

On Sunday, the Pack landed a commitment from wide receiver Ashton Locklear, who was invited to walk on. Locklear is the younger brother of Gavin Locklear, who played quarterback at State and currently works as an offensive graduate assistant on staff. Ashton Locklear is a member of the ‘22 class.

With the addition of Vereen, NC State’s 2023 class ranks 31st in the 247Sports Composite, which is not too bad considering there are only three guys in that class at the moment.