Charleston Southern quarterback Jack Chambers transfers to NC State

I’m always here for intrigue and this is among the more interesting developments of the offseason so far: Jack Chambers, a multi-year starting quarterback at Charleston Southern, has chosen to transfer to NC State as a walk-on.

Chambers was initially recruited to Charleston Southern by Jamie Chadwell, who is now the head coach at Coastal Carolina. He stuck with Southern after Chadwell left, then stuck with Southern after the next guy left, so he’s been through three different head coaches.

In 2021, he threw for 2,510 yards, with 17 TDs against 10 interceptions, and ran for 464 yards. In his career, he’s thrown for more than 5,500 yards and rushed for over 1,300. That’s all at the FCS level, sure, but that’s a lot of experience. Dude has played a lot of football.

He actually was ready to wrap up his football career this past fall. This is what he told the Post and Courier last September:

“This is it for me. It’s time to hang the cleats up and get started in my career,” he said. “But this season ain’t over. I’m ready to go out and give everything I have to my teammates. We want to make this year a special year for all of us.”

NC State managed to entice him into one more run, even if it wasn’t going to involve a starting role. NC State did that for a reason, because if something unspeakable happens to Devin Leary then it helps to have a veteran like this on hand, but also: what might the imagination lead to, with Chambers as a guy you have in your back pocket?

Just a fun thing to think about there. Welcome aboard, Jack Chambers.