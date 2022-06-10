3-star offensive lineman Charlie Symonds commits to NC State

It’s been a bit, but the red light finally came back on yesterday with the verbal commitment of 2023 offensive lineman Charlie Symonds. Charlie’s dad, Toby, was a kicker at NC State once upon a time.

Symonds plays tackle for The Taft School in Connecticut and figures to project there in college as well, given that he’s already 6’7. He was on campus last weekend for an official visit that helped seal the deal.

His offer sheet is impressive: Stanford, Michigan State, BC, Kentucky, UVA, and Duke, among others.

Symonds gives NC State four commitments for 2023 and its first since April 1. Hopefully the pace is going to start picking up as more guys visit during camp season. Symonds is also the second offensive line commitment so far, joining Darion Rivers, and the Pack’s first recruit from out-of-state in this cycle.