NC State adds commitment from OL Obadiah Obasuyi

NC State received more good news Sunday when offensive lineman Obadiah Obasuyi—a five-star name if ever there was one—committed during his visit.

(Gotta come in and earn that jersey number, though. At least that’s the way it should be from now on.)

Obasuyi doesn’t have a star rating in the 247 Composite yet, but Rivals lists him as a three-star prospect. The big man from Alpharetta, GA, is listed at 6’7 and 275 pounds. NC State initially offered him a scholarship while he was on an unofficial visit in Raleigh on May 15.

His current offer list includes Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Duke, UCF, ECU, and USF. He’ll continue adding that list, I’m sure. He also mentioned that he’s on really been seriously recruited since this spring, so it seems he’s a bit overlooked.

Obasuyi is the third offensive line commitment for NC State in the 2023 class, and the second since last week.