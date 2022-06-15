NC State adds commitment from 3-star cornerback Brandon Cisse

Yep, it’s June all right. We can always count on camp season to get recruiting moving. NC State has added several commitments this month, with cornerback Brandon Cisse of Sumter, SC being the latest.

Cisse earned an offer from NC State less than two weeks ago after an impressive showing at camp in Raleigh—it was his first power-conference offer. Pack Pride’s Michael Clark on Cisse:

From testing to drills, the 5-foot-11 1/2, 162-pound Cisse was exceptional. His performance included a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, 9-foot-8 broad jump and 34.9-inch vertical jump.

He added offers from App State and USF this month as well, so his recruiting might be starting to pick up. Though he had already racked up plenty of offers from other group-of-five programs.

Cisse is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports as well as a top-20 prospect in South Carolina. He is the first defensive player to join NC State’s 2023 class, giving the class six players total.