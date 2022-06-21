NC State lands in-state defensive lineman Isaiah Shirley

NC State’s latest football commitment comes from Isaiah Shirley, a consensus three-star defensive line prospect from Watauga High School in Boone. Shirley, who is listed at 6’3 and 259 pounds by 247Sports, was recently on campus at State for a visit.

His offer sheet includes Tennessee, UVA, Louisville, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, WVU, and Duke. He took visits to both Virginia Tech and Duke earlier in the month. Defensive line coach Charlie Wiles was his lead recruiter and made the difference in his recruitment, to hear Shirley tell it. Shirley—he can be serious.

He makes four commitments for the Wolfpack in June, giving NC State seven total in the 2023 class. He’s the second defensive player to join the class—he played on both sides of the ball during his junior year and even caught some passes, but his future is expected to be as an edge rusher.