3-star offensive lineman Kamen Smith commits to NC State

The Wolfpack has 11 commitments in its 2023 class, and four of them are offensive tackle prospects. The latest to pick NC State is Kamen Smith of Wilkesboro, NC, who committed on Sunday afternoon.

Blessed to be in this position! pic.twitter.com/CWkW4TQhRe — Kamen Smith (@KamenSmith3) July 10, 2022

(That might be the first time I’ve seen a guy commit from his bedroom or wherever all by himself. Hey, whatever works!)

Smith’s other finalists were UNC, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina. He visited all of his finalists in June—went to State twice, actually—before making his decision. NC State was the first school of the four to offer him a scholarship this spring.

Smith is listed at 6’5 and 275 by 247Sports and he is a consensus top-25 player in North Carolina this cycle. He’s the sixth-best prospect in State’s class according to the Composite rankings as well as the program’s seventh in-state commitment.

State’s recruiting class ranks 48th nationally and 11th within the ACC, though a lot of that has to do with its size. If you go by average prospect rating, for instance, State’s class ranks fifth in the ACC.