3-star athlete Tamarcus Cooley commits to NC State

Launch a full salvo of commitment fireworks! NC State has picked up a nice addition right out of its back yard: Rolesville DB/WR Tamarcus Cooley announced this afternoon that he’ll be playing for the Wolfpack.

This was a family decision. Wanted to be able to help me family out. Thank you guys for all the opportunity’s Everything I do is a family decision. #gopack #wolfpacknation pic.twitter.com/yKsQxdbRz2 — Tamarcus Cooley (@CooleyTamarcus) July 4, 2022

Cooley’s finalists were NC State, UNC, Louisville, ECU, App State, Ole Miss, and Minnesota. He also holds offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, and Tennessee. Pretty impressive list of suitors.

Cooley is listed at 6’0 and 195 pounds by 247Sports. He plays both ways in high school but is being recruited by the Wolfpack to play in the secondary—nickels coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay was his primary recruiter, per 247.

In his junior season, he collected 51 tackles and two interceptions, caught 14 passes for 102 yards and three TDs, and had a pair of kick return touchdowns. He’s definitely got impressive play-making ability. (Granted, aided quite a bit by horrendous tackling by the opposition.)

Welcome aboard, Tamarcus!