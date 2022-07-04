NC State lands 4-star safety Daemon Fagan

The good news keeps on coming for the Pack. After picking up a verbal from three-star defensive back Tamarcus Cooley earlier this afternoon, four-star safety Daemon Fagan also announced for NC State. Fagan is ranked as the No. 256 overall prospect in the 2023 class, making him State’s highest-rated commitment to date.

As you might expect, Fagan has lots of big-time offers, and among the schools in his final eight were Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, Miami, FSU, and LSU. Heck of a job by the Wolfpack staff to grab a talent like this out of Florida.

He visited NC State in early June, which apparently sealed the deal for him, and he told NC State’s coaches a week ago that he was committed. Fagan is listed at 6’2 and 180 pounds by 247Sports, and he’s a top-60 player in Florida. The future of the Pack’s secondary looks like it’s in good hands, with two of the team’s four-star commits set to play on the back end.

NC State is up to 10 verbal commitments for 2023.