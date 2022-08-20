3-star receiver Kevin Concepcion picks NC State over UNC

In-state wide receiver Kevin Concepcion’s recruitment came down to a decision between NC State and UNC, and in the end, he showed everyone why he’s such a smart guy by picking the Wolfpack.

Red Light came on!!! Playmaker, Homegrown, Hard, Tough, Together!!! Go Pack!!! pic.twitter.com/suwydp1z5u — Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) August 20, 2022

Normally I’d put the player’s commitment tweet right there, but Concepcion hasn’t had the time for that yet—he had his announcement right before his team’s kickoff this evening. And it didn’t take him long to score a touchdown in that game:

That’s a heck of a day—you make your college choice, then the opposing secondary falls asleep on a fake quick screen play to give you the easiest touchdown in your life. Not bad.

Concepcion is a consensus three-star prospect, though he’s pretty close to that four-star threshold. The 247 Composite ranks him as the No. 466 prospect in the 2023 class, and 247’s four-star cutoff this year is at 407. (Why? How could anyone be precise enough to create a tier between prospects 407 and 408? I dunno; what am I, a guy who cares about this?)

Anyway, good player, Kevin Concepcion. Listed at 5’11 and 173 pounds by 247.

Concepcion is NC State’s 12th commitment for 2023 and the second wide receiver commitment, joining Tamarcus Cooley. By average prospect rating, the Pack’s class ranks sixth in the ACC.