3-star receiver Christian Zachary flips from UVA to NC State

Despite all the struggles, NC State is now 2-0 against Virginia this season, so we got that going for us. Class of 2024 wide receiver Christian Zachary, who had been committed to UVA since early June, flipped his commitment to NC State this week, adding another talented piece to the Pack’s wide receiver class.

Wolfpack Nation I’m Coming Home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BRY7w2rQJZ — Christian Zachary (@christian_zach3) October 5, 2023

Between Kevin Concepcion’s speedy emergence and the impending additions of Zachary, Jonathan Paylor, Terrell Anderson, and Jimmar Boston, the future of NC State’s receiver room looks bright. Those receiver recruits account for four of State’s seven highest-rated commits for 2024.

Zachary, who like Boston is from South Carolina, is listed at 6’3 and 190 by 247Sports. State offered him back in June, and he was on campus for an official visit last weekend. He showcases a nice combination of size and speed that makes him a welcome addition. His ability to high-point passes and make contested catches stands out.

State is now up to 20 commitments for 2024, and its class ranks 33rd in the 247 Composite.