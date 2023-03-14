3-star quarterback Cedrick Bailey commits to NC State

Quarterback Cedrick Bailey from Hollywood, FL, gave Dave Doeren some good news Monday with his commitment to NC State. Bailey is a three-star prospect in the 247 Composite rankings, and a top-35 quarterback in the 2024 class.

The most intriguing thing about him as a prospect is his size: he’s 6’6, and while he’s a wiry kid, he’s going to grow into that frame. And he’s already productive, coming off a junior season in which he threw for 3300 yards and 45 touchdowns (against five interceptions).

NC State offered in February and Bailey was on campus recently. He’s also been offered by Texas A&M, Louisville, and Pitt. It doesn’t look like he’s being seriously recruited by the major in-state schools at this point, so if that changes, well, we’ll see what happens. Then again, he did say he’s 1000% committed, which is a lot of percent to overcome if you’re another school.