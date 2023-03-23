NC State picks up commitment from 3-star CB Asaad Brown II

Class of 2024 three-star cornerback prospect Asaad Brown II announced his commitment to play for NC State on Wednesday night. Brown, who is from Chesapeake, VA, is the third player in the ‘24 cycle to commit to the Wolfpack.

It’s been a long and tough journey. I’ve encountered many obstacles on and off the field. I’ve been doubted, taken for granted , and abandoned when it mattered the most . Through the love and strength of God, my family , friends and coaches, I’ve overcame all adversity and stayed… pic.twitter.com/iifGJRbQuc — Asaad “BJ” Brown II (@AsaadJr) March 22, 2023

Brown is a high three-star in the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings and has plenty of power conference offers: Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, UVA, UNC, FSU, etc. He is listed by 247 at 6’0 and 178 pounds.

It’s notable that Brown’s from Virginia, which has largely been ignored recruiting territory for Dave Doeren’s staff. By my count, there are two guys from Virginia on the current roster. I’ve always been a little confused by that, but I understand there is only so much time and monetary recruiting resources—and NC State has done a good job pulling talent out of its out-of-state focus areas, like Georgia for instance.

According to this piece, seven of State’s current 127 outstanding scholarship offers in the ‘24 class are to players in Virginia, Brown included.

Anyway, Brown is the highest-ranked prospect in State’s class at this point.