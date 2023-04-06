3-star safety Brody Barnhardt commits to NC State

NC State added its second defensive secondary commitment and first in-state commitment of the 2024 class on Wednesday with a verbal from safety Brody Barnhardt out of Providence Day in Charlotte.

Barnhardt has taken a couple of unofficial visits to NC State over the last few months and has an impressive offer sheet, if that wasn’t clear from the video clip he posted above. Of note as well is that he’s a player for a loaded high school program that includes a number of big-time prospects, four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp and five-star tackle David Sanders among them.

This would be a good time to re-establish that Charlotte pipeline. Can’t hurt to have Barnhardt get the ball rolling.

Barnhardt has been incredibly prolific on the defensive side in the last two seasons, racking up more than 100 tackles in both. He’s also played wide receiver and returned punts.

I know that the highlight reels are not entirely representative, on account of their being highlight reels, and that he’s 6’0, but if a dude who tackles like that is only a three-star prospect, then I’m the king of the moon. Anyway. Looks like a good pickup.