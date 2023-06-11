 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NC State lands commitment from in-state linebacker Zane Williams

By Steven Muma
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 08 NC State Spring Game
“call in the offer, over”
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s June, which is to say that it’s camp season, and it’s time for Dave Doeren and his staff to get ahead of everyone else.

Zane Williams is a linebacker in the 2024 class, and he impressed in camp, earned an offer—his first from a power-conference school—and then committed to the Wolfpack later in the week. He still doesn’t have a photo on 247.

Other scholarship offers will follow, of course. NC State is the first power-conference program to offer a guy who has proven really good

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...