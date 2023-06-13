DL Chase Bond joins NC State’s 2024 class

It seems like we can always count on a real under-the-radar prospect in each recruiting cycle—somebody who hasn’t gotten much, if any, attention from other power-conference programs before NC State.

Defensive lineman Chase Bond, who’s from Ohio, has offers listed from Temple and Western Michigan, and his 247 profile also shows offers from a couple of D-II schools, which is not something you see often. (Did you know there’s a Notre Dame College of Ohio? It’s Notre Dame II: Irish, But Ohio Irish.)

The 6’4, 255-pound prospect was in Raleigh for a visit over the weekend and committed Sunday. Usually what happens in these cases is other P5 schools start to develop interest, and I’d expect the same here. This is where it helps to be the first to offer.

Bond plays both defensive line and tight end, and given that Charley Wiles led his recruitment, the Pack wants him on the defensive side.