Running back Isiah Jones commits to NC State

NC State picked up a commitment Friday from class of 2024 running back Isiah Jones, who plays locally for Rolesville. Jones earned a scholarship offer from State’s coaching staff after his performance at camp last week.

I feel like the offer took that long just because the coaches wanted to see it in person, because this kid’s film is impressive, but he is also, you know, playing high school ball in the Raleigh suburbs. Is he as fast as he looks? I think they got their answer.

I’m not a Film Guy and I’m definitely no expert, but just watching that reel, his decisiveness sticks out—he gets north-south and he punches it. Those highlights are actually very entertaining. North Raleigh, good lord, man. Yeah, I’d need to see all of that in person as well.

Jones averaged 7.6 yards per carry as a junior in 2022 and ran for more than 1200 yards.