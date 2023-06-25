2025 QB Will Wilson commits to NC State

NC State has its quarterback for the 2025 class in the 6’1, 215-pound Will Wilson, who announced his commitment to the Wolfpack on Saturday. NC State’s staff has been recruiting Wilson for a while, and offered him back in September—so right at the start of his sophomore year, basically.

State is hardly his only power-conference offer by now, as Wilson already has impressive tools; in the workouts he went through at camp earlier this month, his arm strength was noteworthy. (There’s a free highlight video in his 247 profile.)

He’s got good wheels, too, as evidenced by the 700 rushing yards he piled up as a sophomore. He is already rated as a high-three-star prospect by 247, and I won’t be surprised if he continues moving up in the recruiting rankings as we get closer to the ‘25 cycle.

Wilson is the first member of NC State’s 2025 recruiting class.