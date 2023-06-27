3-star cornerback Jivan Baly picks NC State

A busy recruiting weekend for NC State was capped Sunday with the commitment of consensus three-star cornerback Jivan Baly, who became the second addition to the defensive backfield in three days. NC State has three DBs in its 2024 class.

Baly, a Georgia native listed at 6’0 and 170 pounds in his 247 profile, also runs track for his high school. He’s been on campus in Raleigh several times, including for an official visit over the weekend.

Back in March, he listed a top eight that also included Miami, FSU, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Louisville, and Kentucky. Pretty solid group of offers right there. He holds more than 30 scholarship offers.

With Baly’s addition, NC State’s recruiting class has doubled in size this month and stands at 10 players. Hopefully that flurry of commitments will help keep the momentum growing over the course of the summer.