NC State adding former Florida OL Yousef Mugharbil

Yousef Mugharbil, who was a high-three-star prospect in the 2021 class, is returning to his home state and enrolling at NC State, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. The western NC native signed with the Florida Gators out of high school but never saw the field there.

He entered the portal in December and committed to Colorado, but re-entered the portal this spring. His is not a unique case for players at CU this offseason, so I wouldn’t take that as any sort of red flag.

Just prior to his freshman season, he was injured in a frighting collision with a semi-truck while riding his scooter, which kept him off the field that fall. He didn’t play in 2022, either.

He has three years of eligibility remaining, and while he may still be playing catch-up from the accident, he’s certainly worth giving a shot. He’s beginning his Wolfpack career as a walk-on.