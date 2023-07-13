3-star DL Justin Terrell picks NC State over UNC

You have to give Justin Terrell credit, he already knows how to win friends and influence people. He pulled the good ol’ fake-out move with the hats during his commitment yesterday, ultimately tossing the UNC cap onto the floor.

NC State fans, you’re going to love Wolfpack commit Justin Terrell already.



With UNC and NC State hats on the table, he faked out the Tar Heels and picked the Pack.



More on his decision: https://t.co/TiFw8h6A3Q pic.twitter.com/QijCMZBlkr — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) July 12, 2023

It really would have been unfortunate if a guy playing for the Wolves in high school didn’t end up on the Wolfpack in college. But he gets it; the next step in the life of a young wolf is to become an active contributor to a pack.

Right, so anyway, Terrell is an interior defensive line prospect listed at 6’2 and 280 pounds by 247Sports. He committed to Wake Forest in February but chose to re-open his recruitment in April as he began to garner more attention from P5 programs. Terrell also holds offers from Wisconsin, UVA, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Cincinnati.

He racked up 54 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, as a junior last fall.