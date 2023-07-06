3-star OL Trent Mitchell commits to NC State

NC State picked up a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Trent Mitchell on Wednesday evening; Mitchell picked the Wolfpack over Maryland and ECU.

Mitchell visited all three of his finalists in June, as well as Rutgers, because hey, why not visit Rutgers, just to see. It’s a destination that few people can resist. He also holds offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and App State, among others.

Mitchell, who is from Gastonia, played both tackle spots for his high school this past season and at 6’6, he figures to stay at tackle in college. I was hoping his highlight reel included him playing tight end or fullback or something, but no such luck.

Mitchell is the 11th member of NC State’s 2024 recruiting class and the first offensive lineman. The Pack hopes to add a second offensive tackle prospect in Deryc Plazz on Friday. Plazz is down to State and Miami.