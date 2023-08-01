Offensive lineman Robby Martin commits to NC State

NC State’s staff is hoping that the next week or so proves a big one for their recruiting efforts, with multiple targets set to announce their college choice. On Monday, consensus three-star offensive lineman Robby Martin got the ball rolling for the Wolfpack.

Martin is an excellent grab for State out of West Virginia—he is the top-rated prospect in the state for this cycle, and picked the Pack over WVU, Penn State, and Maryland. He’s listed at 6’4 and 285 pounds by 247Sports and projects as an interior lineman at the college level. In high school, he’s been playing tackle for the most part, while also spending some time at center.

Martin is the second-highest rated prospect currently in State’s 2024 class and also the second guy State has taken from West Virginia, joining linebacker Cannon Lewis. Not sure I’d say a new recruiting pipeline is being established just yet, though.

NC State is up to 13 verbals for ‘24, two of them offensive linemen.