NC State lands ‘24 WR Terrell Anderson, flips ‘25 TE Gus Ritchey from UNC

NC State has done well to address its need for playmakers at wide receiver in this recruiting class, first with the addition of Jonathan Paylor, and now with Terrell Anderson, who picked State over Michigan and Tennessee on Saturday.

Anderson is a consensus high-three-star prospect in the 2024 class, though 247Sports rates him as a four-star player and a top-350 prospect nationally. His offer sheet is impressive, and it’s always tough to fend off out-of-state programs for talents like this, so kudos to the Pack’s staff for the job done here.

Anderson is listed at 6’3 and 184 pounds, and as a junior had over 1200 yards receiving on 64 catches, while also taking three kickoffs to the house—seems good.

His commitment alone would make for a good day, but State also nabbed a big pickup for 2025 in tight end Gus Ritchey, who flipped from UNC to the Pack. Ritchey committed to the Tar Heels less than two weeks ago and then was like “I immediately regret this decision.”

Please respect my decision pic.twitter.com/Pqkx4yd9LD — Gus Ritchey (@RitcheyGus) August 12, 2023

I’m sure UNC fans are handling this well and I simply will not look into the matter any further.

Ritchey is also a consensus high-three-star and a top-10 prospect in the state heading into his junior high school campaign. He holds plenty of power-conference offers, including Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, and Miami.