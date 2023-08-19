 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3-star OL Tyler West commits to NC State

By Steven Muma
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NC State added to its 2024 football class on Friday with the commitment of three-star in-state offensive line prospect Tyler West.

West plays for a small school in a small western North Carolina town—which is to say that he is a large lad often lined up against a bunch of undersized guys and the results are exactly what you would expect.

Wonder what this guy’s thinkin’ about before the snap (he doesn’t get hit on this play):

“Hey, bro, I’m just trying to make it to English class on Monday, please don’t hurt me.”

Anyway, West holds a handful of ACC offers, Wake Forest and Duke among them, and he was offered a scholarship by State in May, then took an official visit in June. Like a lot of good high school talents, he plays both ways but is being recruited as an offensive tackle. He is listed at 6’5 and 270 by 247Sports.

