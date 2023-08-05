NC State lands 4-star receiver Jonathan Paylor and 3-star DL Joshua Alexander-Felton

NC State landed its headliner for 2024 on Friday, ending (at least for now) a lengthy recruiting saga that became a battle between State and South Carolina. After realizing that South Carolina is in South Carolina, four-star receiver Jonathan Paylor made his pick:

Here’s the moment he made things official. This is a MAJOR recruiting win for NC State. pic.twitter.com/U5pCxFPlR5 — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) August 4, 2023

Paylor is a whip-fast receiver prospect listed at 5’10 and 170 by 247Sports; he is a consensus four-star recruit, a top-10 player in North Carolina, and someone who hopefully can help State on the field sooner than later. With his announcement he immediately became the top-rated prospect in State’s 2024 class.

He can scoot.

And NC State needs—at last check—people who can scoot.

NC State also added a commitment from consensus three-star defensive end Joshua Alexander-Felton, who picked the Wolfpack over hometown UCF—and Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pitt. The Pack’s done a good job on the defensive side this cycle, especially in nabbing good prospects from outside North Carolina.