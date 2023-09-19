 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3-star linebacker Joshua Ofor commits to NC State

By Steven Muma
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at North Carolina State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NC State added another piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday afternoon with the commitment of Joshua Ofor, a three-star linebacker from Jonesboro, Georgia. He picked the Wolfpack over Mississippi and ECU, among others.

(Warning that the audio in that video clip is not clean.)

Ofor picked up an offer from State during camp season in June and was on hand as an official visitor for the Pack’s home game against Notre Dame last weekend. He’s listed at 6’2, 210 by 247Sports and ranked as a top-150 prospect in Georgia.

Ofor’s senior season at Mundy’s Mill (bit of an odd name for a high school, isn’t it? Sounds like a company that makes snack foods.) is underway, and as a junior he collected 85 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss.

He gives NC State 19 commitments for 2024, four of whom are from Georgia.

