3-star receiver Jimmar Boston picks NC State

NC State added another solid wide receiver prospect to its 2024 class on Tuesday with the commitment of Jimmar Boston, a consensus three-star recruit from Anderson, SC. Boston’s decision came down to the Wolfpack and Virginia Tech.

Tamara got me here god did the rest , IM HOME . ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VJKb4orbtK — Jimmar “Tank” Boston 2024 WR ⚔️ (@JimmarBoston_) September 6, 2023

I chuckled at the response he gave to 247’s Brian Dohn last month when asked about how he’ll come to a decision:

“I am looking for a good coach to player relationship, and a place I would love not only playing football at but also just attending school so I won’t be miserable,” he said.

That’s a good call right there. I hope NC State proves to be that place for him.

As a junior in 2022, Boston had 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on just 34 catches. He’s a talented athlete who also competes in track and plays basketball; his speed is definitely apparent in his highlights from last football season:

Boston is rated as the No. 77 wide receiver prospect by 247Sports, and the No. 551 prospect overall. That makes him the fifth-highest-ranked commitment in State’s class.