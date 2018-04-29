Five undrafted NC State players sign free agent contracts with NFL teams

NC State had a school-record seven players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, and at least five more guys are getting a shot with a team. Tony Adams, Cole Cook, Airius Moore, Jerod Fernandez, and Shawn Boone each inked contracts as undrafted free agents this weekend.

Adams, who I’m still a tad surprised went undrafted, is joining Will Richardson in Jacksonville. Cole Cook signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, which is a pretty good outcome for a kid from Georgia, I reckon. I’m interested to see if he’s able to carve out a niche for himself at the pro level.

Moore signed an offer with the Arizona Cardinals, Fernandez is headed to the Washington football team, and Boone is getting his shot with the Houston Texans.

Earning a roster spot is a difficult challenge for the majority of undrafted prospects, but I won’t be surprised if a couple of these guys catch on—or land on a practice squad, at the least.