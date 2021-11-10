The ACC in SP+, Week 10: NC State keeps climbing

Well would you look at that, NC State is now the third-highest-rated team in the ACC following the results of Week 10. State, UNC, and Miami have been hovering around the same territory for a while, and it’s the Pack on top of the nebulous trio this time.

Clemson and Pittsburgh remain 1-2 in the conference.

ACC Standings By SP+ Team Wk 10 SP+ (Rk) Rank Change Offense Rank Defense Rank Team Wk 10 SP+ (Rk) Rank Change Offense Rank Defense Rank Clemson 20.3 (7) -3 48 4 Pitt 17.6 (10) 2 11 23 NC State 14.1 (23) 3 52 12 UNC 13.8 (25) -3 4 78 Miami 13.5 (28) -3 13 43 Wake Forest 10.8 (34) -6 8 76 Virginia 10.7 (35) -- 7 82 Louisville 7.7 (46) -5 27 74 FSU 7.3 (48) -11 50 53 Virginia Tech 7.1 (50) -12 70 32 Syracuse 6.0 (56) -7 67 40 BC 4.3 (63) 5 62 64 Georgia Tech 2.6 (72) -14 63 72 Duke -6.3 (97) -6 89 102

Clemson keeps on hanging around the Atlantic Division race by winning close game after close game—five of its seven league games have been decided by one possession, and the Tigers are 4-1 in those games. They scored 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points to beat Louisville by six last week.

Pitt struggled with Duke early but eventually prevailed with no problem; Miami won a squeaker against Georgia Tech to push above .500 both overall and in the ACC; Wake Forest and UNC played a score-a-thon that didn’t disappoint, with the Tar Heels ultimately winning.

The most lifeless performance of the week belonged to Virginia Tech, which scored just three points in a loss at Boston College. Have to think Justin Fuente’s fate is sealed at this point.

Five ACC teams are now bowl eligible, with Clemson joining the group of Wake, NC State, Virginia, and Pitt.