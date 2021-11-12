BTP Pigskin Predictions: Wake Forest

If you haven’t heard, there’s a rather significant game to be played this Saturday evening in Winston-Salem, with NC State and Wake Forest squaring off for late-season control of the ACC Atlantic Division. If you also haven’t heard, Winston-Salem has not been overly kind to the Wolfpack through the last couple decades. NC State has captured just two wins in their last 12 trips to Groves Stadium/BB&T Field/Truist Field, including just one win in the last nine games there.

The Demon Deacons are having one hell of a year - in the good way - reaching a Top 10 ranking before suffering their first defeat of the season last week. The Deacs had flirted with disaster a few times already this season, but seemed to always have the finishing kick to put away the opponent and pull out the victory. Last week, that wasn’t the case, as Wake blew a multiple-score fourth quarter lead. On top of the notch in the loss column, the Deacs also suffered the blow of multiple injuries on both sides of the ball.

Can NC State go into Winston-Salem and play the role of Misery Maker, pushing the Demon Deacons first 2021 loss into a losing streak? Or will Wake Forest continue the veritable house of horrors in Winston for the Wolfpack?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

Essad

Prediction: 33-24 (W)

Comment: “I’m pushing all my SSUPO chips to middle on this one. My body is ready. Run game opens up some big shots for Leary and co. Bring it home, Dave.“

AlecLower

Prediction: 27-38 (L)

Comment: “Think we get a close game for three quarters and Wake hits a few big pass plays in the 4th to seal it. Also think the Brontosauras is the coolest dinosaur, but that’s unrelated.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 38-42 (L)

Comment: “I wont be able to watch this game, but that just means I’ll be looking for updates on my phone. While I think we slow them defensively for a while big plays lead to big scores down the stretch. We kick a FG late to get it close, but they convert a crucial 3rd down to win it.“

no23sports

Prediction: 38-31 (W)

Comment: “I waffle back and forth on this one. The one thing I keep coming back to is these players keep coming up big when needed. I don’t want to start doubting them now.“

Steven

Prediction: 44-28 (W)

Comment: “This is going to be one of those weird ones. I dunno, I had a vision.“

SP+

Prediction: 29-28 (W)

Comment: “beep boop“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 20-17 (W)

Comment: “Everyone’s thinking a high-offense game. I’m going the opposite, with both teams being aggressive in the red zone leading to missed points. Also triceratops is clearly the coolest dinosaur.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 33-30 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!