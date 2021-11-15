NC State is an 11.5-point favorite against Syracuse

Only thing left for NC State to do now is win out and hope it ends up in a three-way tie with Clemson and Wake Forest—a tie that my understanding is the Pack would win. Wake plays at Clemson this week.

Winning out for NC State begins with Syracuse on Saturday. The Orange have been an improved team in 2021, but Vegas still likes the Wolfpack by a hefty two-score margin. We’ll see about that, though, as it’s hard not to think State comes out a little off after the disappointment of the week prior.

Syracuse got smoked by Louisville over the weekend but they have been competitive most weeks and sit one win shy of bowl eligibility. The Orange have three-point losses to FSU, Wake, and Clemson. They also have a win over Liberty.

Add a decent transfer quarterback and mold an offense around your emerging star running back and voilà! The Orange have been much more effective moving the ball this season, and that improvement might save Dino Babers’ job.