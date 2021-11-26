NC State rallies late to shock UNC, 34-30

Uh, wow. Did that thing that I saw really happen? Am I alive? Is this heaven? Someone give Emeka Emezie a hug and also a million dollars for me.

How do you go from disappointment and frustration to disbelief and elation in two minutes?

1. Emeka Emezie

2. Recover onside kick

3. Repeat Step 1

The sheer improbability of what NC State managed in those last two minutes—and against Carolina, no less!—is difficult to wrap my head around. I’m sure there are some other parts of this game that we should talk about and maybe I’ll get there tomorrow.

But for now: WOOOOOOOOOO HOLY SHIT GO BOSTON COLLEGE