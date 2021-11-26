NC State rallies late to shock UNC, 34-30

Uh, wow. Did that thing that I saw really happen? Am I alive? Is this heaven? Someone give Emeka Emezie a hug and also a million dollars for me.
How do you go from disappointment and frustration to disbelief and elation in two minutes?
1. Emeka Emezie
2. Recover onside kick
3. Repeat Step 1
.@Emekaemezie gets WIDE OPEN for the 64-yard score!@PackFootball | #ACCFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 27, 2021
ESPN
https://t.co/JhIsPKoSQf pic.twitter.com/eY8PejEkQz
.@Emekaemezie AGAIN!! @PackFootball | #ACCFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 27, 2021
ESPN
https://t.co/JhIsPKoSQf pic.twitter.com/MZPtODG2bO
The sheer improbability of what NC State managed in those last two minutes—and against Carolina, no less!—is difficult to wrap my head around. I’m sure there are some other parts of this game that we should talk about and maybe I’ll get there tomorrow.
But for now: WOOOOOOOOOO HOLY SHIT GO BOSTON COLLEGE
Loading comments...