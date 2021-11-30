Defensive tackle Cory Durden returning to NC State in 2022

Newly-minted first-team All-ACC defensive tackle Cory Durden announced on his Instagram Tuesday that he will be returning to NC State in 2022. This is a rather substantial bit of good news for the Wolfpack defense.

Durden, who transferred in from Florida State last offseason, ended up becoming one of the most important players on the NC State defense because of injury attrition up front. (How’s that for a clutch transfer addition?) He responded to the opportunity by playing excellent football throughout the season, which resulted in that aforementioned all-conference nod.

He finished the regular season with 31 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss. His return, along with a healthy C.J. Clark, gives NC State a lot of reason to be optimistic about the middle of its defense next season.

Durden’s fellow transfer-in from FSU, safety Cyrus Fagan, announced last week that he’ll be back as well. We also know that Isaiah Moore will be returning. Suffice it to say, State’s defense is shaping up to look every bit as good as it was this past season.